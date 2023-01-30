Rossmore Private Capital Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co raised its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $587.35. 341,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,933. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.65. The company has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

