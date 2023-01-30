Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,271,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Articles

