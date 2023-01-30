Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 3,850 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 170.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INKM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.19. 864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $35.01.

