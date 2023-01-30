Rosenblatt Securities Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $75.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.