Rosenblatt Securities Raises Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target to $5.00

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $2.90 to $2.80 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Insider Transactions at Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Scott David Raskin sold 25,831 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $80,334.41. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,167,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 25,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $80,334.41. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,631,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $108,100. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 114,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 22,861.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 147,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 147,001 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.