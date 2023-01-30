Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,456. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.23.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

