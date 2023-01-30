Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 752 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises approximately 0.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.20. The stock had a trading volume of 134,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average is $168.38. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

