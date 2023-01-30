Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 55 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,699,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.3 %

MELI traded down $28.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,192.98. 161,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.43 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $940.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $903.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.