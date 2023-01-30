Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 425 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,072,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WMT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.23. The company had a trading volume of 720,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $383.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

