Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 250 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 12.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,970,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 518.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 30.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 938,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $105.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,925. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock valued at $178,182,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

