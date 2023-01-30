Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 12,915 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BAB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.98. 25,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,961. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.