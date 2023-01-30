Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,549,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $155.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,978. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

