Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,418,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,748,000 after buying an additional 378,921 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 108.6% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 23,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 498,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

CSCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. 1,209,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,394,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

