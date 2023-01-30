Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $584,000 Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $53,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $165.69. 90,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,409. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

