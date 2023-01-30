Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.8% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 296,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 77,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Intel by 571.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 321,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 273,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,295,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,070,988. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

