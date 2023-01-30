Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.80 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.79. The stock had a trading volume of 74,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

