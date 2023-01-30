Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after purchasing an additional 567,715 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1,225.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in General Mills by 92.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 320,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 388,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

