Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,295,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,070,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

