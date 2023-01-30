Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,700 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 534,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,307.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHUHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 1.5 %

Richelieu Hardware stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.60. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

