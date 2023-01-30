REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Down 5.6%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 64,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 132,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

REV Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $744.41 million, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.92.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.38 million. Analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in REV Group by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

