ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,105.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,176 shares of company stock worth $10,430,328 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ResMed by 245.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,348,000 after acquiring an additional 155,676 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.74. 284,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.42. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

