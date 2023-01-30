Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 30th (ACHHY, ATDRY, AUTO, AXTA, BDOUY, CHHQF, CL, CMCLF, FLS, FRT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 30th:

Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 750 ($9.29) price target on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.19 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.29.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point currently has $125.00 price target on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $523.00 price target on the stock.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 230 ($2.85) target price on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $875.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $775.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $255.00.

