Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 30th (AAPL, AFL, ALE, ALK, ALV, APR.UN, AX, AX.UN, AXP, AXTA)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 30th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $184.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €250.00 ($271.74) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $176.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,800 ($47.05) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $300.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.25.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.65 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$55.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.00 ($11.96) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $610.00 to $585.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $580.00 to $540.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $31.00 to $28.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$167.00 to C$164.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $215.00 to $212.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.25 to C$18.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €69.40 ($75.43) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.00 ($45.65) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.45 to C$3.70. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $49.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €32.00 ($34.78) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($51.09) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.75 to C$6.25.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €57.70 ($62.72) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$91.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.25 to C$15.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.50 ($41.85) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €625.00 ($679.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €540.00 ($586.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €44.00 ($47.83) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$21.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €805.00 ($875.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$19.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($282.61) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €110.00 ($119.57) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $98.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €64.00 ($69.57) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $122.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.75 to C$11.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $78.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €46.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($59.78) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €36.00 ($39.13) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €43.00 ($46.74) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $510.00 to $518.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $504.00 to $505.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $81.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $98.00 to $95.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $79.00 to $80.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €52.00 ($56.52) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) had its target price cut by Stephens from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$19.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $33.00 to $40.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,400 ($54.48) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,500 ($43.33) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,400 ($54.48) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,900 ($48.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $441.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €145.00 ($157.61) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($38.04) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €50.00 ($54.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

