Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 30th (AAPL, AFL, ALE, ALK, ALV, APR.UN, AX, AX.UN, AXP, AXTA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 30th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $184.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €250.00 ($271.74) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $176.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,800 ($47.05) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $300.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.25.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.65 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$55.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.00 ($11.96) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $610.00 to $585.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $580.00 to $540.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $31.00 to $28.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$167.00 to C$164.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $215.00 to $212.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.25 to C$18.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €69.40 ($75.43) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.00 ($45.65) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.45 to C$3.70. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $49.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €32.00 ($34.78) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($51.09) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.75 to C$6.25.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €57.70 ($62.72) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$91.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.25 to C$15.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.50 ($41.85) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €625.00 ($679.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €540.00 ($586.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €44.00 ($47.83) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$21.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €805.00 ($875.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$19.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($282.61) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €110.00 ($119.57) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $98.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €64.00 ($69.57) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $122.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.75 to C$11.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $78.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €46.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($59.78) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €36.00 ($39.13) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €43.00 ($46.74) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $510.00 to $518.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $504.00 to $505.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $81.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $98.00 to $95.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $79.00 to $80.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €52.00 ($56.52) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) had its target price cut by Stephens from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$19.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $33.00 to $40.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,400 ($54.48) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,500 ($43.33) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,400 ($54.48) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,900 ($48.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $441.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €145.00 ($157.61) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($38.04) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €50.00 ($54.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

