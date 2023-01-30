Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 7.5%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) fell 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $179.80 and last traded at $180.53. 291,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 546,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Repligen Trading Down 8.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average is $194.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 46.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,417 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,666,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after buying an additional 1,018,034 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,053,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,613,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

