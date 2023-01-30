Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNST. Stephens boosted their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.15. Renasant has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.