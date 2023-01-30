Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,255,300 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 1,048,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RGRNF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.53. 17,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,789. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Regis Resources has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Regis Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 1.55 to 2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

