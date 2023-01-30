Reef 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.16 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Reef has a market capitalization of $68.31 million and approximately $25.16 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reef has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00398829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,480.40 or 0.27994834 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00583448 BTC.

About Reef

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,312,597,824 coins and its circulating supply is 21,312,598,024 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

