Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ING Group started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 218,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $54.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 753.52%. The firm had revenue of $414.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

