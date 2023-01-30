Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue $0.25 Jan 23 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a jan 23 dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2485 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.
Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 209.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.
Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %
O opened at $68.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Realty Income by 16.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Realty Income by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 48,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 11.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
