Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue $0.25 Jan 23 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a jan 23 dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2485 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 209.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

O opened at $68.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Realty Income by 16.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Realty Income by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 48,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 11.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

