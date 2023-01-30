Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

NYSE O traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 194,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39.

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

