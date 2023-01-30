Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.00% from the stock’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Real Matters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.96.

Shares of TSE REAL traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.00. The company had a trading volume of 416,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,285. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.60.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

