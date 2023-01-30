Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Real Matters Trading Up 10.1 %

OTCMKTS RLLMF traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

