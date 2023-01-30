Raymond James Cuts TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $53.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.20.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 298,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.