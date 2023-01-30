Raymond James Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $281.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $261.00 to $281.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Shares of V opened at $231.44 on Friday. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.91 and a 200-day moving average of $205.11.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 50.70% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

