Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.0305 on Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $370.43 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,156,247,115 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

