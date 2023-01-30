RAMP Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.51 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. RAMP has a market cap of $10.51 million and $12,346.27 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00399763 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,375.83 or 0.28060382 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00596431 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

