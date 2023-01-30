Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $72.53 million and $6.33 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.09 or 0.01345944 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006998 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015314 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00039579 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.02 or 0.01635538 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.