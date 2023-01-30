Radicle Price Up 7% Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00008147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $90.49 million and approximately $27.57 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002812 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00398235 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.70 or 0.27953173 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00596236 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
