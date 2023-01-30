Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,255. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

DGX stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $147.41. 140,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,678. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

