QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $97.11 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $97.11 million and approximately $125,270.30 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00214981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00120309 USD and is down -17.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $125,902.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.