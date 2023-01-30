QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 522.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.45. 2,995,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,146. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

About QUALCOMM



QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

