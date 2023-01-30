Qtum (QTUM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $106.42 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00012125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $288.81 million and $106.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.90 or 0.06866218 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00086109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00028382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00057266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00025212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,515,883 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.