Qtum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42.60 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $288.08 million and $42.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00011612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.14 or 0.06922631 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00087738 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00058618 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026177 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,514,645 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

