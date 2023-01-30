QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

QCR Price Performance

QCR stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $849.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.96. QCR has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

In other QCR news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,591.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QCR news, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,538.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $533,140. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

