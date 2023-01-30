PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,563 shares.The stock last traded at $31.11 and had previously closed at $32.51.

PureTech Health Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

