Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($104.35) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Puma Stock Performance

ETR:PUM opened at €60.86 ($66.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.36. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a fifty-two week high of €109.25 ($118.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.55.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

