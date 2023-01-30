Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUBGY. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €72.00 ($78.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €71.00 ($77.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($66.30) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($71.74) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.49. 26,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,409. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

