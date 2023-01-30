ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 3.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.58. 21,402,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 29,517,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,038,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,087,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 84.8% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 481,143 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,603,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,267,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.