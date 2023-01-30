Prom Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00020847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $90.06 million and $2.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.83130834 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,347,271.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

