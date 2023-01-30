PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Christopher S. Souhrada Sells 1,228 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Christopher S. Souhrada sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $87,151.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,428. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

